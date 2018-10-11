Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Returns to practice
Jokiharju (illness) took part in Thursday's game-day skate and should be available against the Wild, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Jokiharju getting over his illness is good news for Blackhawks fans, as he has tallied five helpers in three games while averaging 19:39 of ice time. If the blueliner continues to excel in the offensive end, the team will almost certainly continue to increase his minutes and have him north of 20 per game sooner rather than later.
