Jokiharju was demoted to AHL Rockford on Thursday.

Jokiharju was a healthy scratch in three of the Hawks' previous eight games and only averaged 14:24 of ice time when he was in the lineup. The Finn figures to get significantly more minutes with the IceHogs, which should help his long term development. Additionally, the move could be an indication that Gustav Forsling (upper body) is ready to be activated off injured reserve. The almost certainly won't be the last time we see Jokiharju in an NHL contest this season, as he figures to top the short list of potential call-ups.