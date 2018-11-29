Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Set to play Thursday
Jokiharju (illness) is slated to play in Thursday's matchup with Winnipeg, per Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.
Jokiharju is still looking for his first career NHL goal, but has managed to rack up 10 helpers in 23 appearances this season. The blueliner will almost certainly return to his top-pairing spot with Duncan Keith, which bolsters his fantasy value.
