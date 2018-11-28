Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Still too sick to dress
Jokiharju (illness) won't play Tuesday against Vegas, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Jokiharju remains under the weather and will miss Tuesday's game as a result. Meanwhile, Chicago will hope the 19-year-old is healthy in time to face Winnipeg on Thursday.
