Jokiharju is dealing with a knee injury but is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.

The rookie suffered the injury Sunday, according to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com, but it appears Jokiharju avoided anything significant after undergoing an MRI on Tuesday. Look for more updates on Jokiharju as training camp approaches, but at this time, it appears he'll be ready to go when the Blackhawks lace them up in September.

