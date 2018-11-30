Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Surprise scratch
Jokiharju (illness) won't play Thursday against the Jets.
Jokiharju skated Thursday morning and appeared ready to go for the evening's contest, but he's evidently still not feeling well enough to return to game action. Jan Rutta will almost certainly take Jokiharju's spot in the lineup against Winnipeg.
