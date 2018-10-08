Jokiharju tallied three more assists in Sunday's 7-6 overtime loss to Toronto.

Jokiharju has five assists in his first three NHL games and has played just shy of 20 minutes per night (19:23). At only 19 years old, the Finnish-born blueliner has looked extremely strong in his first taste of NHL action and could wind up staying with the Blackhawks all season long if he keeps this production up.

