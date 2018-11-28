Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Traveling with team
Jokiharju (illness) will make the trip to Winnipeg for Thursday's game against the Jets, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Jokiharju missed Tuesday's game against the Golden Knights due to an illness, but it appears as though he may be able to recover in time for Thursday's tilt. If not, Jan Rutta will draw into the lineup against Winnipeg.
