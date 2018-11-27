Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Under the weather
Jokiharju is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against Vegas due to an illness, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
If Jokiharju's ultimately unable to go, Jan Rutta will almost certainly slot into the lineup against the Golden Knights. Another update on the 19-year-old blueliner's status should surface prior to puck drop Tuesday night.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Returns to practice•
-
Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Under the weather•
-
Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Three more points in overtime loss•
-
Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Collects first two NHL points•
-
Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Impresses at camp•
-
Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Inks entry-level deal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...