Jokiharju didn't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Chris Wescott of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Jokiharju has been fantastic this season, notching five assists in three games while averaging 19:39 of ice time over that span. The 2017 first-round pick is now expected to get a shot at quarterbacking the Blackhawks' top power-play unit, which should significantly improve his offensive potential. There's no reason to believe he's in serious danger of missing Thursday's matchup with Minnesota at this point, but Jokiharju's owners should plan on checking back for confirmation on his status prior to puck drop.