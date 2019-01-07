Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Won't play Monday
Jokiharju won't play Monday against Calgary, but he's back in Chicago, reports Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site.
Jokiharju has returned from Vancouver, where he helped Finland secure the gold medal at the World Junior Hockey Championships. He'll get to revel in the glory of that accomplishment while his teammates take the ice Monday, but Jokiharju can be expected to rejoin the Blackhawks' lineup Wednesday in Nashville.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Expected back with team soon•
-
Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Loaned to Finnish junior team•
-
Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Back in action•
-
Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Surprise scratch•
-
Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Set to play Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Henri Jokiharju: Traveling with team•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...