Jokiharju won't play Monday against Calgary, but he's back in Chicago, reports Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site.

Jokiharju has returned from Vancouver, where he helped Finland secure the gold medal at the World Junior Hockey Championships. He'll get to revel in the glory of that accomplishment while his teammates take the ice Monday, but Jokiharju can be expected to rejoin the Blackhawks' lineup Wednesday in Nashville.