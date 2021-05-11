According to a source, Borgstrom has agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Blackhawks, Scott Powers of The Athletice reports.

The Blackhawks acquired Borgstrom's rights in a trade with the Panthers in April, but until now, he was unsigned for the 2021-22 campaign and beyond. The 23rd overall pick from the 2016 NHL Entry Draft spent the entirety of the 2020-21 season with HIFK of Finland's Liiga, picking up 11 goals and 21 points in 30 games. He'll compete for a spot on Chicago's 23-man roster during next year's training camp.