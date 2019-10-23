McCoshen was traded to Chicago from Florida in exchange for Aleksi Saarela on Tuesday, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.

McCoshen had yet to stick in the NHL level with the Panthers, playing in just 98 games with the club the past three seasons, and accumulating 16 points. The 24-year-old will head to AHL Rockford following the trade, and faces a tough task to make the big club with a young defensive core in Chicago.