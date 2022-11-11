Mitchell (wrist) was activated from injured reserve and reassigned to AHL Rockford on Thursday, per CapFriendly.
This is in line with the plan established for Mitchell earlier in the week -- he'll get some time at the AHL level before being in the mix for a call-up. The 23-year-old blueliner missed about a month and a half with the wrist injury.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Ian Mitchell: Likely to spend time in AHL•
-
Blackhawks' Ian Mitchell: Could start practicing soon•
-
Blackhawks' Ian Mitchell: Still not close•
-
Blackhawks' Ian Mitchell: Dealing with wrist injury•
-
Blackhawks' Ian Mitchell: Demoted to AHL•
-
Blackhawks' Ian Mitchell: Elevated to active roster•