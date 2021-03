Mitchell notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings.

Mitchell set up Ryan Carpenter for a first-period tally. The 22-year-old Mitchell has four points and a minus-3 rating in 23 games as a rookie this year. He's added 24 blocked shots and 18 shots on goal, but the second-round pick from 2017 is still trying to find his scoring touch at the NHL level.