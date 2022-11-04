When asked about his wrist injury Friday, Mitchell said it's just a "pain tolerance" thing at this point, and that he's hoping to begin practicing next week, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Mitchell has yet to play this season due to his wrist issue, but it appears as though his recovery is trending in the right direction. Still, he'll likely need to log a handful of full practices before receiving medical clearance, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him head to the AHL once that happens. Mitchell picked up one helper through eight top-level appearances last year.