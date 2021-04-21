site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Blackhawks' Ian Mitchell: Drops to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Mitchell was assigned to the taxi squad Tuesday, per CapFriendly.
Mitchell will return to a depth role after playing in games Thursday and Saturday for the Blackhawks. The 22-year-old has four points and a minus-8 rating through 34 appearances this year.
