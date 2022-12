Mitchell produced an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Capitals.

Mitchell has played in three straight games, though he remains confined to the Blackhawks' third pairing. The second-round pick from 2017 earned his first assist in five NHL contests this season when he set up Max Domi's third-period marker. Mitchell has added three blocked shots, two shots on net and a minus-6 rating. His role is unlikely to increase much, so he's a non-factor in fantasy.