Mitchell was recalled from AHL Rockford to the taxi squad Monday.
Mitchell is back with the big club after spending the weekend with Chicago's AHL affiliate. The 22-year-old blueliner has put up four points through 32 NHL games this year, averaging 15:16 of ice time in a third-pairing role.
