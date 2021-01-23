Mitchell posted an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Mitchell's first NHL point came on a Calvin de Haan goal in the second period, which stood as the game-winner. A second-round pick from 2017, Mitchell has skated in a third-pairing role this year. It's been a tough adjustment for the young rearguard, who has a minus-6 rating, four blocks and three shots on goal through five appearances. There's little reason for managers in redraft leagues to follow Mitchell's progress in 2020-21.