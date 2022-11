Mitchell (wrist) is likely to head to the AHL once he's recovered, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Mitchell didn't participate in training camp and he's missed the first month of the regular season, so heading to the minors would give him an opportunity to get back up to speed. He had 11 goals and 35 points in 57 AHL contests last season. He also registered an assist in eight games with Chicago.