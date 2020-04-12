Blackhawks' Ian Mitchell: Reaches deal with Chicago
Mitchell signed an entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Friday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
After spurning the Blackhawks last summer to return to Denver for his junior season, Mitchell has now elected to kick off his professional career rather than stick around in college for one more year. The 21-year-old blueliner should get the chance to compete for a spot on the Chicago roster coming out of training camp next fall, but even if he opens the 2020-21 season at AHL Rockford, the 21-year-old defenseman shouldn't have to wait long for a callup to the big club. He finished his final season at Denver with 10 goals and 32 points over 36 games.
