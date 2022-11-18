Mitchell was recalled from AHL Rockford on Friday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Mitchell missed six weeks with a wrist injury suffered at the start of training camp and was sent to the minors eight days ago to get in some playing time. Mitchell had two goals and five points in three AHL games and should get an opportunity to play on the power play and see top-four minutes on the blue line.
