Mitchell has been reassigned to AHL Rockford on Thursday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Mitchell was recalled from the AHL on Friday and played in two games, going minus-four without scoring a point. He was a healthy scratch Wednesday. Mitchell has two goals and five points in three games with Rockford this season.
