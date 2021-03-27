Mitchell was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Saturday.
Mitchell will play for Rockford on Saturday night, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back with the big club ahead of Sunday's game versus the Predators. He's picked up four points in 32 top-level appearances this year.
