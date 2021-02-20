Mitchell found the back of the net in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Mitchell was highly productive for the University of Denver, as he compiled 18 goals and 71 assists over a three-year span. Fast forward a year and Mitchell can now be found on the top defensive pair for the Blackhawks, working on the opposite side of veteran Duncan Keith. He hasn't been given much of a chance on the power play just yet, but Chicago's second-round (57th overall) draft pick is worth keeping tabs on for future fantasy campaigns.