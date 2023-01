Mitchell posted an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Mitchell has a goal and an assist over his last three games. He helped out on a Boris Katchouk tally in the second period, which was the game-winner in this contest. Mitchell is up to five points, 13 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 15 appearances, though he's been limited to a third-pairing role when he's in the lineup.