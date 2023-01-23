Mitchell scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Mitchell scored with 3:15 left in the third period to break up Pheonix Copley's shutout bid. Prior to Sunday, Mitchell had been scratched for four of the previous eight games. The 24-year-old's far from guaranteed a spot in the lineup -- he's been sharing a third-pairing role with Isaak Phillips lately. Mitchell is at one goal, three assists, 11 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 13 contests this season.