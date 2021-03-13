Mitchell will be promoted to the active roster and play in Saturday's game versus Florida, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Mitchell is expected to skate on Chicago's third pairing against the Panthers. He's notched four points in 26 games this season.
