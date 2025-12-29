Blackhawks' Ilya Mikheyev: Back at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mikheyev (personal) participated in Monday's practice, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
As expected, Mikheyev should be available to play against the Islanders on Tuesday after missing the last two games due to the birth of his child. The 31-year-old Mikheyev has picked up six goals, 10 points, 61 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and 17 hits across 34 outings this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Ilya Mikheyev: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Ilya Mikheyev: Won't play Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Ilya Mikheyev: Tickles twine twice in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Ilya Mikheyev: Draws shorthanded helper•
-
Blackhawks' Ilya Mikheyev: Scores against former team•
-
Blackhawks' Ilya Mikheyev: Slated to play•