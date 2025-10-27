Mikheyev exited Sunday's 3-1 loss to Chicago due to an upper-body injury and is day-to-day, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Mikheyev left the contest and was holding his right shoulder after being tripped, which caused him to crash into the boards early in the final frame, per Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio. The 31-year-old logged an assist, two hits and a plus-1 rating in 11:55 of ice time prior to exiting. Head coach Jeff Blashill said that Mikheyev's injury is "nothing major," but the winger's availability for Tuesday's home game against Ottawa is now up in the air. Teuvo Teravainen would likely move up to the top line in the event that Mikheyev is forced to miss any time.