Mikheyev notched a shorthanded assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Mikheyev snapped a month-long point drought, which saw him go scoreless with a minus-9 rating and 25 shots on net over 14 contests. The Blackhawks' offense will struggle without Connor Bedard (upper body) for the next little bit, but getting the depth players like Mikheyev to find a groove could help. Mikheyev has eight points, 56 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 31 appearances in a middle-six role.