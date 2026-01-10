default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Mikheyev (illness) won't play Friday versus the Capitals, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Mikheyev has been caught up in the illness wave that's going through the Blackhawks' locker room. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game in Nashville. Connor Bedard (shoulder) will return to the lineup Friday to cover Mikheyev's absence.

More News