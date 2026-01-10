Blackhawks' Ilya Mikheyev: Exiting lineup Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mikheyev (illness) won't play Friday versus the Capitals, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.
Mikheyev has been caught up in the illness wave that's going through the Blackhawks' locker room. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game in Nashville. Connor Bedard (shoulder) will return to the lineup Friday to cover Mikheyev's absence.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Ilya Mikheyev: Tallies twice Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Ilya Mikheyev: Back at practice•
-
Blackhawks' Ilya Mikheyev: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Ilya Mikheyev: Won't play Saturday•
-
Blackhawks' Ilya Mikheyev: Tickles twine twice in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Ilya Mikheyev: Draws shorthanded helper•