Mikheyev scored a goal and added three assists in Monday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Chicago's third line dominated the night, as Mikheyev, Ryan Donato and Jason Dickinson combined for three goals and 10 points. Mikheyev has found a groove over the last couple weeks, racking up three goals and nine points in the last eight games, but on the season he's managed just 11 goals and 23 points in 51 contests.