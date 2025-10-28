Mikheyev (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's home contest against the Senators, per Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

Mikheyev was dinged up during Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Kings, but his injury doesn't seem to be too serious considering he'll potentially be available to draw into the lineup Tuesday. Head coach Jeff Blashill said Mikheyev is "right there," so the Russian winger shouldn't be sidelined for too long if he winds up not being able to play against Ottawa.