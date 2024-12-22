Mikheyev scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Flames.

Mikheyev has five goals and an assist during his four-game point streak. The 30-year-old winger brought the Blackhawks within a goal late in the third period, but the comeback fell short. He's up to seven goals, five assists, 54 shots on net and a plus-3 rating over 32 appearances this season. Mikheyev is worth a look as a streaming option in fantasy, as it seems unlikely he'll be able to sustain his recent success.