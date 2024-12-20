Mikheyev scored two goals in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.
The 30-year-old winger had netted two goals in his first 28 appearances, but he's going through his most productive stretch of the campaign after finding the back of the net for a third straight contest Thursday. He's up to six goals and 11 points on the season.
