Blackhawks' Ilya Mikheyev: Not in action Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mikheyev (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Senators, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Mikheyev will miss one game at a minimum while recovering from this injury, which he sustained Sunday against the Kings. The 31-year-old's next chance to play is Thursday in Winnipeg.
