Mikheyev notched an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Mikheyev has three points, 16 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over nine contests since he returned from a two-game stint as a healthy scratch. The winger has reclaimed steady third-line minutes, but he has not received power-play time regularly at any point in 2024-25. For the season, he has five points, 36 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-2 rating over 24 outings.