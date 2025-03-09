Mikheyev scored a goal, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators.

Mikheyev is on a hot stretch with four goals and two assists over his last six outings, including scoring in each of the last two games. The 30-year-old winger's third-period tally Saturday forced overtime. He's up to 14 goals, 25 points, 101 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 62 appearances. Mikheyev rarely gets much past the 30-point mark, and he's on pace to get there again this season, though he adds little in the way of non-scoring production.