Mikheyev scored two goals, including an empty-netter with six seconds left in the third period, in Monday's 3-1 win over the Mammoth.

Mikheyev broke the deadlock for the Blackhawks midway through the second period with a wrister, and he closed out the scoring with an empty-netter in the final seconds of the contest. These were Mikheyev's first two goals of the 2025-26 campaign. He's coming off a 2024-25 season in which he found the back of the net 20 times -- just the second time he reached the 20-goal plateau in his career. Mikheyev currently holds a bottom-six role, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to be a regular scoring threat for Chicago.