Mikheyev scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

This was Mikheyev's first goal and point in three games since returning from an upper-body injury. The 31-year-old winger is up to four goals, two assists, 22 shots on net, nine hits and a plus-5 rating through 12 appearances. He continues to see time in a middle-six role, where he should be a decent source of depth scoring.