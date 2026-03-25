Mikheyev scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Mikheyev has two goals over his last four games. He's still a key defensive forward in a middle-six role, but his ice time could slip as the Blackhawks work to integrate some prospects late in the season. Mikheyev has 14 goals, 28 points, 105 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 66 appearances, making it tough to justify having him in standard fantasy formats since he lacks physicality and power-play usage.