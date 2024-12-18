Mikheyev notched a shorthanded goal and an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Mikheyev recorded points in back-to-back games for the third time this season. However, this outing marked the first time he scored in back-to-back contests, as well as his first multi-point effort of the 2024-25 campaign. The 30-year-old is trending in the right direction after a slow start to the campaign and has cracked the scoresheet in four of his last seven appearances.