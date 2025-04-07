Mikheyev scored twice in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Penguins.

Mikheyev converted on a breakaway at 9:40 of the third period and added an empty-netter in the final minute. This was his second multi-goal game of the season. His recent play has been impressive while earning the 30-year-old a spot on the top line -- he has 10 goals and 15 points over his last 19 outings. For the season, he's set a career high with 34 points, and Sunday's effort got him to the 20-goal mark for the second time in his career.