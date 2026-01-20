Mikheyev notched an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 2-0 win over the Jets.

Mikheyev ended a five-game point drought, a span that included one absence due to an illness. The 31-year-old winger saw 20:26 of ice time Monday to help cover the absences of Andre Burakovsky (illness/personal) and Teuvo Teravainen (upper body). Mikheyev has eight goals, 15 points, 71 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 44 appearances while filling a versatile middle-six role for the Blackhawks.