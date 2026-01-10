default-cbs-image
Mikheyev (illness) is expected to play Saturday in Nashville after missing Friday's home game against the Capitals, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The stomach bug going around the Blackhawks' locker room has left a lot of question marks around the roster, but it looks like Mikheyev will be able to return. It's not immediately clear who will come out of the lineup to make room for him.

