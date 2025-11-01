Blackhawks' Ilya Mikheyev: Slated to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mikheyev (upper body) is expected to play against Edmonton Saturday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Mikheyev will likely return to a middle-six role after missing the last two games. He has contributed three goals, two assists, 19 shots on net and eight hits across nine appearances this season.
