Mikheyev scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.

Mihkeyev opened the scoring at 6:50 of the first period in his first game back in Vancouver since the Canucks traded him away in June. He had been a healthy scratch for the prior two contests due to ongoing struggles on offense. The winger has just three points with 22 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-5 rating through 16 appearances this season. Given those poor numbers, Mikheyev is unlikely to do enough to warrant fantasy consideration in most formats.