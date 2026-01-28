Mikheyev scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Wild.

Mikheyev has two goals and three assists over his last five outings. The 31-year-old winger continues to be productive from a middle-six role for the Blackhawks, offering a little depth scoring and steady defensive play. He has 10 goals, 19 points, 78 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over 48 appearances. Mikheyev is roughly on pace to challenge for his third straight 30-point campaign as long as he can avoid lengthy slumps the rest of the way.